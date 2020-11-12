Billie Eilish's "bad guy" officially breaks a billion views on YouTube

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Billie Eilish earned another big win on Wednesday. Her breakout single “bad guy” is officially the newest member of YouTube’s exclusive billion-views club.

When Eilish released “bad guy,” over a year and a half ago, the song made waves when it dethroned Lil Nas X‘s historic 19-week run atop the Billboard Hot 100.

She made even bigger waves when she won five out of the six Grammy Awards she was nominated for in this year’s ceremony. Her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? swept the categories it was nominated in, clinching Album and Pop Vocal Album, while “bad guy” claimed Record and Song of the Year.

Fans have taken a particular liking to Eilish’s unique style of music, from her whisper-like vocals to the ornamentation in her singing.

Those elements combined in “bad guy” proved to be a hit, scoring the 18-year-old singer her first music video to rack up over a billion views.

Not only that, her “Lovely” collaboration with Khalid is very close to crossing the milestone, as well. As of early Thursday, the song has been viewed 903,158,814 times.

Be prepared to hear brand new music from the young artist very soon. She’s been teasing her latest single, “Therefore I Am,” which is set to be released today at 12 p.m. EST.

By Megan Stone

