Billie Eilish's "bad guy" is the biggest global single of 2019

ABC/Image Group LABillie Eilish’s “bad guy” has officially been named the biggest global single of 2019 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, or IFPI.

The song ranked number one of the the IFPI Global Digital Singles Chart, which measures consumption across audio streaming, video streaming and permanent downloads on a global basis. It had 19.5 million global converted track equivalents.

“Billie Eilish has taken the world by storm with her incredible voice and genre-defying sound,” Frances Moore, chief executive of IFPI, says in a statement. “She is also an artist who addresses important issues like mental health in her lyrics that clearly resonate with her fans all over the world. We wish her success for what will no doubt be another standout year.”

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X was the second-biggest global single of last year, while “Señorita” by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, ranked number three on the list.

As previously announced by the IFPI, Taylor Swift was named the Global Recording Artist of the Year 2019.

Here are the IFPI top 10 global digital singles of 2019:

1. "bad guy" -- Billie Eilish

2. "Old Town Road" -- Lil Nas X

3. "Senorita" -- Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

4. "Sunflower" -- Post Malone, Swae Lee

5. "7 Rings" -- Ariana Grande

6. "Dance Monkey" -- Tones and I

7. "I Don't Care" -- Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber

8. "Shallow" -- Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

9. "Someone You Loved" -- Lewis Capaldi

10. "Without Me" -- Halsey

