Billie Eilish unveils new shorter ‘do

Kelia Anne MacCluskey

After sending social media into a frenzy when she went platinum blonde, Billie Eilish has changed her hair yet again.

The singer unveiled a brand new chop Monday on her Instagram Story. She’s now rocking a shaggy blonde bob.

Billie posted some old photos of her mom sporting a similar hairstyle, captioning one of the pics, “Like my mama.” She also posted a short video clip of her tousling the new ‘do, writing, “I love it.”

Of course, fans were instantly obsessed.

“Billie Eilish cut off her hair like she cut off her exes,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “BILLIE EILISH WITH THIS MARILYN MONROE STYLE HAIR FOR THE MET GALA????????????? GOODBYE.”

Yet another added, “that one women who breaks the internet just by cutting her hair: BILLIE EILISH.”

This week, Billie’s album Happier than Ever topped the Billboard 200 chart for the third week. She leads an all-female top three on the chart, along with Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo, marking the first time that’s happened in over 10 years.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.