Billie Eilish trades in her signature green and black locks for blonde

The new era of Billie Eilish is upon us.

The singer has traded in her signature lime green and black hair color for blonde. She revealed the new color and cut, a ‘70s inspired shag, on Instagram Wednesday.

Billie initially teased fans on her Instagram Story, writing “Can you guess what color?” She then posted a short video doing a hair flip and smiling at the camera. “Did you guess correctly?” she captioned it.

She also posted a separate photo showing off the new ‘do, which immediately set off a frenzy of likes. It had racked up over seven million likes just an hour after Billie posted it.

It seems like she was waiting until after the Grammys to officially close out her green hair chapter. She was still sporting the black and green at Sunday’s show, where she picked up two awards, including Record of the Year.

The 19-year-old previously promised fans she’d be changing her hair color after the release of her Apple TV+ doc, The World’s a Little Blurry.

By Andrea Tuccillo

