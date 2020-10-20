Billie Eilish to preview upcoming documentary during newly announced livestream pre-show

ABC/Rick Rowell

Billie Eilish has announced a special pre-show leading up to her debut global livestream concert.

The virtual event will include an exclusive clip from the upcoming Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry documentary, which is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ and in theaters in February 2021.

The pre-show is also set to feature special guests, as well as giveaways, contests and other exclusive content.

You can tune in to the pre-show starting at 5 p.m. ET on October 24. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

“Using state-of-the-art XR technology, music fans from all over the world will be brought together and transported from their homes into a fully immersive virtual experience,” a press release says of the livestream. “Using multiple cameras, angles and 3D environments, ticket holders will be able to step inside Billie’s world, as she performs a fully live set, in what is to be a truly unprecedented live experience.”

For ticket info, visit Livestream.BillieEilish.com.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.