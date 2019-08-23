Billie Eilish thought number-one single "bad guy" would be a "flop"

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesBillie Eilish's "bad guy" is the number-one song in the country after finally ending the record-breaking 19-week reign of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" atop the Billboard Hot 100. No one's more surprised than Eilish herself, especially since she thought "bad guy" would "flop."

Speaking to Billboard, Eilish recalls writing the song and thinking that the chorus didn't "have a hook."

"My brother and I actually sat in his room trying to write something else over [the song's synth riff] but we couldn't do it because nothing else worked," Eilish remembers. "[We didn't] want it to be empty there, but we were just like, 'I don't know if anyone's going to like this, because there's no lyrics here.'"

"For some reason people do like it and it's huge now," she says. "It's one of my favorite songs I've ever made. It's my favorite to perform, it's so fun. I'm so proud of that song."

After "bad guy" hit number one, Lil Nas X congratulated Billie, and Eilish says there's no hard feelings between the two.

"I think Lil Nas is so sweet," Eilish says. "I met him a couple weeks ago. It's so not a competition, it's just funny...I don't really care [about numbers]. It's just a fun thing that happens in careers."

"Bad guy" is a single off Eilish's debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

