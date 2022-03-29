Billie EIlish, The Weeknd and more to participate in Stand Up for Ukraine social media rally

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus and more have joined the Stand Up for Ukraine social media outreach effort, which takes place on Friday, April 8.

The social media movement, powered by Global Citizen, aims to have as many people as possible post about supporting Ukraine, which has been attempting to fend off an invasion by Russia that began on February 24. Aside from Billie, The Weeknd and Miley, a variety of other A-list artists have vowed to only talk about the situation in Ukraine on that day.

Elton John, Demi Lovato, Green Day, The Jonas Brothers, Pharrell Williams, Ryan Tedder, U2, Celine Dion, Alanis Morissette, Billie Joel, FINNEAS, Katy Perry and many others will band together to promote unity and connect their followers with options to assist Ukraine.

In addition, the show is to said to focused on sending a strong message to political and corporate leaders to do more to help the people of Ukraine, especially those displaced by the violence. The sign of solidarity also aims to shine a light on other humanitarian crises in places such as Afghanistan, Yemen and South Sudan.

This comes as reports on Monday stating that at least 1,119 civilians have been killed and 1,790 others have been wounded in Ukraine, according to the latest figures from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). Among the dead are at least 99 children, says OHCHR.

