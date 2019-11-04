Billie Eilish teases two new songs & "xanny" video

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesSound the alarm: new Billie Eilish music is on the way.

In her Instagram Stories, the "bad guy" singer teases that she has "two unreleased songs that are coming that you haven't heard any of."

She also says that the video for "xanny," a track off her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, is also "coming."

"Be patient, damn!" she exclaims.

Last month, Eilish's brother and collaborator, Finneas, revealed that Billie is "deep into the creative process on new material."

