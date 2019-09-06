Billie Eilish teases she may ditch the baggy clothes when she turns 18

Darkroom/Interscope Records

Darkroom/Interscope RecordsBillie Eilish has a reputation for being extremely candid about how she wants the media -- and her fans -- to treat her body. However, once she turns 18, she plans on changing up her style.

Elle reports that Eilish teased that she'll be ditching the baggy clothes once she blows out her birthday candles. More specifically, she says she wants to start showing a little more skin.

“I’m gonna be a woman. I wanna show my body,” she mused to the magazine, "What if I wanna make a video where I wanna look desirable?"

Billie's 18th birthday is, coincidentally, December 18th.

Eilish has been conscious of the fact that she's a minor and states she is aware of how the media can treat young women. The 17-year-old "Bad Guy" singer repeatedly stated she deliberately wears baggy clothes to hide her figure in order to prevent the media, and her fans, from sexualizing her.

In her interview with Elle, Eilish admitted that some of her fans might lose respect for her once she bares a little skin. She chalks that up to a double standard that punishes women for showing the same amount of skin a man could without consequence.

Eilish's comments come just one week after she criticized Nylon Germany for featuring an altered photo of her on its cover that made her appear shirtless, and bald, with Eilish saying the magazine did it without her consent.

Wednesday, Billie dropped the decidedly unglamorous video for "All the good girls go to hell," the latest single from her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

