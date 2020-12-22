Billie Eilish teases "new era": "I have announcements to make"

ABC

Prepare yourself for a “new era” of Billie Eilish.

In her Instagram Stories, the “bad guy” singer said that she’s currently making her sophomore album, but joked that she wouldn’t release it if fans “keep making fun of my hair.”

“I’m changing it after the doc comes out,” Eilish said, referring to the upcoming film The World’s a Little Blurry. “It’ll be the end of an era. I’m gonna give you a new era.”

“I have announcements to make,” she added. “I got some s*** to put out.”

While you wait for Eilish’s new era to arrive, you can listen to her trio of 2020 singles: “Therefore I Am,” “my future,” and her James Bond song “No Time to Die.”

Eilish released her massive debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, in 2019.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.