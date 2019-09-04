Billie Eilish teases creepy "all the good girls go to hell" video with Times Square billboard

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesBillie Eilish pulled out all the stops to tease the upcoming video for her song "all the good girls go to hell."

On her Instagram Story, the "bad guy" star told fans to head to Times Square in New York City at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. When the time arrived, a billboard played a creepy clip from the upcoming visual, which appears to star Eilish as a winged creature akin to Angelina Jolie in the Maleficent movies.

A Billie fan account captured a video of the Times Square tease and posted it to Instagram. It's worth watching the video just to hear the screams of anguish when the tease ends and the billboard flips to advertising a new show from comedian Anthony Jeselnik.

"All the good girls go to hell" is a track from Eilish's debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? The video will officially premiere Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

