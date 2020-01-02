Billie Eilish teams up with H&M for sustainable clothing line

ABC/Image Group LA

Billie Eilish is launching a new clothing line with H&M.

According to a press release, items in the collection were made from sustainably sourced materials, and reflect the "bad guy" singer's "signature oversized style."

"We're super excited about this merch collection drop," says Emily Bjorkheim, H&M's Head of Design Divided, in a statement.

"Billie Eilish is obviously an inspiring artist, but also someone a lot of people around the world admire for her personal style and empowering way of expressing her values," the statement continues. "We want to enable her fans to step into her world and feel empowered to freely express their style as well."

The collection launches today in stores and at HM.com.

