Billie Eilish strongly defends her friendship with Drake

ABC/Image Group LA

Billie Eilish has one thing to say to those hating on her friendship with Drake: Grow up.

Backing up, the controversy started in a November interview with Vanity Fair, when the Grammy winner opened up about her relationship with the 33-year-old rapper, who she called "the nicest dude I've ever spoken to."

She also clarified that she never met Drake in person and that they only talk over text.

Unfortunately, fans began expressing concern for the 18-year-old and began calling her friendship with Drake inappropriate due to their significant age difference.

Ina recent interview with Vogue, the "bad guy" singer clapped back at her haters and is setting the record straight. "The internet is such a stupid-a** mess right now," groans Eilish. "Everybody's so sensitive."

It should be noted that Eilish deleted her Twitter in 2018 because she was tired of being attacked for her opinions.

Continuing the topic of Drake, the "everything i wanted" artist points out, "A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about."

Infuriated, Eilish explained the hypocrisy she sees in her critics, adding, "Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f*** is that s***?"

Eilish, who turned 18 in December, will vote in her first presidential election this year. While the proud vegan hasn't endorsed a specific candidate, safe to say that she'll definitely be voting blue thanks to this recent interview.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.