Billie Eilish strips down in powerful message to body shamers

ABC/Randy Holmes

Billie Eilish has some questions for her haters, specifically the body shamers.

The 18-year-old entertainer, who kicked off her Where Do We Go? Tour in Miami on Monday, took a moment to address the criticism she's endured regarding her body and style in the video interlude. In the clip, she slowly take off her shirt as she lowers herself into a pool of black water.

"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it,"Eilish says in the clip, according to The Guardian. "Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me."

The "bad guy" singer went on to ask why people feel the need to judge people based on their bodies, whatever shape or size.

"So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move," she continued. "The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut... Why?"

The Grammy-award winner concluded her video by slamming society for making "assumptions about people based on their size.

"We decide who they are. We decide what they're worth," Eilish added. "Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

This isn't the first time Eilish spoke out against the judgement she's received. During a 2019 Calvin Klein ad, she shared the reasoning behind her signature style of over-sized clothing.

"I never want the world to know everything about me," she said in the campaign. "I mean, that's why I wear big, baggy clothes—nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?"

