Billie Eilish SLAMS Haters For Commenting On Her Fashion

ABC/Randy Holmes

Billie Eilish is OVER all the negative comments she sees onling about what she chooses to wear. She finally decided to speak out against the negativity.

She wrote on her Instagram story quote, “I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if i acted like a woman,” She went on to say quote, “Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout.” …”You guys are true idiots.” More here