Billie Eilish! She’s Just Like Us When Meeting Her Idols!

Billie Eilish has had a tremendous 2019. The breakout singer released her Grammy-nominated album, “Where Do We Go When We Sleep” and she met her musical idol and first crush, Justin Bieber.

During a recent episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, Eilish says she “lost her brain” when she came face to face with the “Sorry” singer.

While attending Coachella back in April, Eilish says she didn’t want to be surprised with a meet and greet with Justin because she “couldn’t take it,” but then it happened.

“He just stood five feet away from me and perfectly still. He had the face mask and all I could see were his eyes. I lost my brain,” she said.

