Billie Eilish shares anti-body shaming 'Not My Responsibility' short film

ABC/Eric McCandlessBillie Eilish has shared a new short film, titled Not My Responsibility.

The clip finds the "bad guy" singer delivering a spoken word performance on the dangers of body shaming as she herself removes layers of her clothing, all while sinking into a dark liquid.

"We make assumptions about people based on their size," Eilish says. "We decide who they are. We decide what they're worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

The film originally premiered during Eilish's North American tour earlier this year, which got cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

By Josh Johnson

