Billie Eilish set to co-chair this year’s Met Gala

Craig McDean

If appearing on the cover of British Vogue didn’t cement Billie Eilish as a fashion icon, this news will do it: She’s going to co-chair this year’s Met Gala, the ultimate fashion event.

Vogue reports that Billie, poet Amanda Gorman, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and actor Timothée Chalamet will all serve as co-chairs of the September 13 event in New York City. The theme is American Independence, to go along with the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s new exhibit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which opens September 18.

Part two of the exhibit, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” opens on May 5, 2022, and that year’s Met Gala will return to its traditional date of being held the first Monday in May.

Vogue writes of Billie’s status as a fashion trailblazer, “[Her] willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has pushed emerging brands into the limelight and challenged old rules about how a pop star should dress.”

Meanwhile, British Vogue says that Billie’s Instagram post about her cover story — which features her sporting a 1950’s-era silhouette in elbow-length gloves and a dress with a corset top and tight skirt — has reached the “one million likes” milestone faster than any previous Insta post in history.

