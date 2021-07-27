Billie Eilish set for BBC special, ‘Billie Eilish: Up Close’

Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish has booked a BBC special.

The singer is taking center stage on Billie Eilish: Up Close, a 45-minute special airing on BBC One Saturday, July 31, the day after Billie’s new album is released.

According to BBC, the special was filmed in Billie’s Los Angeles hometown. She’ll chat with BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo about a variety of topics, including her new album, Happier Than Ever, her rise to fame and being an inspiration for young people around the world.

Following the special, Billie will also make her BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge debut to perform some new tracks, as well as a cover.

Billie Eilish: Up Close airs at 10:30 p.m. BST/5:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.