Billie Eilish selling "bad guy" and "all the good girls" figures

ABC/Eric McCandless

It’s Billie Eilish, the action figure!

The musician is launching a line of toy figures inspired by the videos for two of her songs: “bad guy” and “all the good girls go to hell.”

The “bad guy” doll stands 10.5 inches tall, and features Eilish wearing her all-yellow outfit. Meanwhile, the “all the good girls” figure measures six inches tall, and is affixed with giant demon wings.

Both figures are shipped in “eco-friendly” packaging that also “transforms into a dioramic display.” You can pre-order them now via Eilish’s web store.

“Bad guy” and “all the good girls” both appear on Eilish’s monster 2019 debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? She’s since released the single “everything i wanted” last November, plus the new track “my future” and the James Bond theme “No Time to Die” in 2020.

By Josh Johnson

