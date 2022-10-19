Billie Eilish seemingly confirms she’s dating The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford

ABC

A few days after sparking dating rumors, Billie Eilish was seen locking lips with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford.

The two had previously been spotted at Universal Studios, where they checked out the Halloween attractions and left a haunted house while holding hands.

Page Six reports the two added more fuel to the rumor mill when they were spotted having a steamy make-out session outside a California restaurant.

Billie took her rumored new beau to Studio City’s Lal Mirch. The 20-year-old singer was photographed grabbing Rutherford, 31, by the face and kissing him several times.

Fans are not entirely loving this rumored relationship because of the 11-year age difference. Others also pointed out Rutherford has known Billie since she was 15 after a photo surfaced of them posing at a Halloween party back in 2017.

But some Eilish fans have argued that since Billie is an adult she is capable of making her own decisions about who she dates.

Neither singer has made a public statement about their rumored relationship, but fans are taking this latest PDA session as confirmation that they’re an item.

