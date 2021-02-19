Billie Eilish seeks restraining order against man sending her threatening messages

ABC

Billie Eilish was granted a restraining order against a man she claims has been sending her death threats. The “bad guy” singer insisted the man was dangerous, adding that he had been stalking outside her home for months.

TMZ obtained a copy of the legal docs filed in court as well as the threatening messages Elish’s stalker sent her.

The Grammy winner claims that, over the summer, John Hearle started camping at a school close to her house — and that’s when the disturbing letters began to appear.

One letter promised her, “You will die” and “You can’t get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me.”

Other letters show the man claiming to be Satan and feature scribblings of religious symbols.

Eilish furthered in the court docs that Hearle would watch her as she entered and exited her property and would try to get her attention by making remarks or disturbing gestures — like a throat-slitting motion.

The 19-year-old singer insisted that she began to worry about the health and safety of her family — on top of the anxiety she felt when she returned home.

A judge ruled Thursday that Hearle must stay 200 yards away from Eilish and her parents at all times.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.