Billie Eilish says she intends to keep her romantic relationships out of the spotlight

Speaking to Capital FM‘s Roman Kemp on Wednesday, the 18-year-old “bad guy” singer revealed that she will never post about her love life on social media.

“I definitely want to keep [my relationships] private,” explained Eilish in the socially distanced interview. “I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had and the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see…I regret.”

The “my future” singer explained that the reason she’s adopted that particular mindset is because she’s well aware of what happens when a very public relationship crashes and burns.

“I think, like, about the people that have made their relationships, like OD public — you know what I’m talking about — and then they break up,” Eilish explained. “And then [I’m] like, ‘What if [my relationship] goes bad?'”

The five-time Grammy Award winner added, “And then everybody has this whole opinion on your relationship that they have no idea about.”

So that’s why, Billie noted, the idea of putting a failed relationship under the microscope for fans and the paparazzi to tear apart is “very much not something I’m interested in.”

This isn’t the first time Eilish marched to the beat of her own drum. In addition to keeping her romantic relationships under wraps, the singer has openly expressed that her body is nobody’s business either, which is why she opts to wear baggy clothes that obscure her figure.

“Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath,” she previously announced in a Calvin Klein campaign. “I never want the world to know everything about me.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.