Billie Eilish says everything from her new hair color to her new album’s name “really just happened”

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Billie Eilish admits she’s not much of a planner and is more of a spur-of-the-moment type of person.

Appearing Monday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the teen singer gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek of the planning process behind her number-one album Happier Than Ever.

As it turns out, Eilish’s decision to swap her black-and-green hair for platinum blonde locks in time for her new album wasn’t something she’d planned in advance.

“It really just happened,” Eilish explained. “I didn’t know what I was going to do at all, I mean, until recently. Like, almost when the album was over, I didn’t even know what it was going to be called! I didn’t know what the vibe was going to be… I didn’t know what the artwork should be.”

Eilish said the only thing she knew for certain was how the album was going to feel. She explained that everything eventually clicked “one night when I was listening to [torch singer and actress] Julie London and it was raining, and my fire pit was on…it just hit me and I realized how I wanted the album to be portrayed.”

The 19-year-old also talked about directing her own videos, saying she took the plunge because “I feel like when you have your own idea and you know what you want, sometimes it’s just the best way to go about it and just do it yourself.”

Doing it herself also meant no stunt doubles, even for her high octane “NDA” music video. But Eilish said she wasn’t “nervous” to have “25 stunt drivers… zooming past me,” adding that she found the experience “fun.”

She closed out the night by performing her album’s title track, “Happier Than Ever.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.