Billie Eilish, Sam Smith to perform at ARIA Awards

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Billie Eilish and Sam Smith will be performing at the 2020 ARIA Awards, the Australian equivalent of the Grammys.

Billie will perform her new single, “Therefore I Am,” from Los Angeles, while Sam will deliver a performance live from Abbey Road Studios in London.

“Australia has always held such a special place in my heart, and I am so honored to be a part of this year’s ARIA Awards,” Sam says in a statement

Both stars have had tremendous success Down Under. Billie’s debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, entered the ARIA Albums Chart at number one and closed out 2019 as the highest-selling album in Australia.

All three of Sam’s albums, including their most recent, Love Goes, have reached the top three on the ARIA chart.

The ARIA Awards, which will also feature a performance from Aussie native Sia, will take place November 25 at The Star Event Centre in Sydney. YouTube will stream the performances online.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.