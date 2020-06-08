Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato sign letter calling for repeal of NY state law

ABC/ ERIC MCCANDLESS

ABC/ ERIC MCCANDLESSBillie Eilish, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are among the members of the music industry who've signed a letter urging New York State to repeal statute 50-A, which keeps police officers' disciplinary records and personnel records private.

As Billboard reports, the singers are just a few of the hundreds of members of the music community who signed the open letter about the law, the repeal of which has been mentioned as an action item since the death of George Floyd.

The letter will be sent to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the majority leader of the New York Senate, and the Assembly Speaker. Cuomo has mentioned reforming statute 50-A as part of a series of bills the New York legislature is set to vote on, but as Billboard reports, those who signed the letter want the statute to be fully repealed. Cuomo says he'll support whichever decision the legislature makes.

The letter, posted in full on Billboard, reads, in part, "We must hold accountable those who violate the oath to protect and serve, and find justice for those who are victim to their violence. An indispensable step is having access to disciplinary records of law enforcement officers. New York statute 50-A blocks that full transparency, shielding a history of police misconduct from public scrutiny, making it harder to seek justice and bring about reform. It must be repealed immediately."

Others who signed include rappers Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, and Nas.

By Andrea Dresdale

