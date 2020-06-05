Billie Eilish reveals why she dresses in baggy clothes: "I have never felt desired"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LA"bad guy" singer Billie Eilish is known for her signature sense of style -- baggy clothes. In a Thursday interview with GQ Magazine, the 18-year-old opened up about why she dresses the way she does.

"Here’s a bomb for you: I have never felt desired," she disclosed to the magazine for its July/August cover story. "My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them."

"It’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody," the five-time Grammy winner candidly explained. " So I dress the way I dress as I don’t like to think of you guys – I mean anyone, everyone – judging it, or the size of it."

Eilish added, "That doesn’t mean that I won’t wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before," before cracking, "Well, I do that and suddenly my boobs are trending on Twitter."

The "everything i wanted" singer says she finds it unsettling that, whenever she shows off her body, she makes headlines.

She also nodded to the "Not My Responsibility" video interlude that ran during her tour and is now streaming on YouTube, where she sheds her clothes and vanishes into a vat of black sludge just as she gets down to her bra to symbolize "It’s not yours to see."

Overall, Eilish admitted, "I still have huge issues with my own body."

"Sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created, because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman," Eilish detailed, saying the latter is what inspired her video interlude because she wanted to convey "there is a body underneath these clothes and you don’t get to see it."

