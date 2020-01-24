Billie Eilish reveals which Grammy nomination means the most to her

Michele Crowe/CBS

Michele Crowe/CBSBillie Eilish is poised to have a big night at the Grammys this Sunday.

The 18-year-old phenom is up for six awards at this year's ceremony, and is the youngest artist ever to simultaneously be nominated for the so-called "big four" categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. She will also be performing during the ceremony.

Speaking to ABC Audio, Billie reveals she's particularly proud of the Best New Artist nod.

"That's insane, that's insane," she says. "That's, like, the one that I feel like every single year has been an artist that I'm, like, 'Of course!'"

Eilish adds that it feels "incredible" to be nominated for the category at all.

"I'm really grateful and blessed," she says.

Eilish's smash debut, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, is nominated for Album of the Year, while her hit single, "bad guy," will compete for Song and Record of the Year.

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? and "bad guy" are also up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance, respectively.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles this Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.