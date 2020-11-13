Billie Eilish reveals she loves listening to her own music in the car

ABC/Craig Sjodin

While some singers admit they don’t enjoy listening to their own music, that isn’t a problem for “bad guy” singer Billie Eilish.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Thursday, the Grammy Award winner admitted that she doesn’t understand why people don’t enjoy listening to their singing voice and what they create with it.

The 18-year-old detailed, “Since I first started making music, even my friends, they’d be like, ‘You listen to your own … What?’ Yeah. Why would I want to make music that I don’t love?”

“Especially the album that we’re making right now, including ‘Therefore I Am,’ I love it,” gushed Eilish, adding “It’s all I want to listen to.”

She’s so proud of her latest single, she excitedly confessed, “When I’m in the car, it’s the first thing, I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to listen to this!'”

Still, the artist circled back on her previous sentiment that she finds it bizarre that some artists don’t take pride in their craft, attesting that it isn’t vain to enjoy one’s own music.

“I just genuinely love it. Like whether or not it’s me, I just love it. So yeah, it’s a good thing,” said Eilish. “You should love what you make.”

Eilish also dished on what her newest single “Therefore I Am” is about, which includes the lines “I am not your friend or anything.”

Revealing that her song is “very up for interpretation,” Eilish says she can’t wait to sit back and watch fan theories pour in.

“I’m very curious to see what people get from it and also what they feel when they hear it,” she smirked.

As for when Eilish’s fans can get their hands on her new album, she didn’t reveal a release date but can’t wait “for people to hear [it.]”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.