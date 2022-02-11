Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West’s demand she apologize to Travis Scott

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation; Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo

Billie Eilish has responded to Kanye West‘s demand that she apologize to Travis Scott for allegedly dissing him at a recent concert.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Ye, 44, threatened to pull out of Coachella if the “bad guy” singer, 20, didn’t apologize for reportedly dissing Scott at a recent concert. Later that day, Eilish commented, “literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan.”

As for why Eilish would need to apologize, the “Stronger” rapper seemingly thinks that Eilish insulted Scott when she stopped in the middle of a recent concert to get a fan in the crowd an inhaler and said, “I wait for people to be okay before I keep going.”

While she didn’t mention Scott specifically, some apparently thought that Eilish’s comments were a dis to Scott and the tragedy that occurred at his Astroworld festival last year, when 10 people died in a crowd surge during his performance.

Alongside a screenshot of an article with the headline “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert,” Ye wrote in all caps, “Come on Billie we love you please apologize to trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened.”

West added that Scott is set to join him at Coachella, before declaring, “Now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Both Eilish and West are set to headline Coachella this year, which is making its return after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scott was set to headline the originally scheduled 2020 festival, but was reportedly dropped from this year’s bill due to the events of Astroworld.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.