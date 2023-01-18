Billie Eilish requests restraining order after home invasion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA

Billie Eilish requested a restraining order on Tuesday against a man who allegedly broke into her childhood home in Los Angeles home earlier this month.

The restraining order would be to protect the “bad guy” singer, as well as her brother FINNEAS and their parents, from the suspect, 39-year-old Christopher Anderson, according to legal documents obtained by ABC News.

Eilish’s father said Anderson has visited the family’s home in the Highland Park neighborhood on numerous occasions since late December, allegedly professing his love for the singer and hoping to meet her.

On January 5, Los Angeles Police received a call about a stranger hopping over a fence and trespassing onto the family’s property around 9:15 p.m.

According to legal documents, Billie said the incidents have caused her “substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress” over the safety of her family and she reportedly doesn’t feel safe visiting her parents anymore.

This isn’t the first time Billie has encountered an intrusive fan. In 2020, a judge granted her a three-year restraining order against Prenell Rousseau, 24, from Farmingville, New York, after he repeatedly appeared at her Los Angeles home.

