Billie Eilish recruits Justin Bieber for new version of "bad guy"

ABC/Randy HolmesWell, the internet sleuths were right: Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber are indeed collaborating.

Earlier this week, Bieber tweeted the word "Remix," which was then retweeted by Eilish's collaborator and brother, Finneas. Lo and behold, Eilish has now released a new version of her hit "bad guy" featuring The Biebs himself.

The updated recording stays fairly true to the original, save for a new verse from Bieber. He also sings an altered version of the chorus, in which he declares himself to be the "bad guy." "Duh," Eilish helpfully points out.

The Bieber version of "bad guy" is available now for digital download. The single cover features a photo of a younger Billie with photos of Justin adorning her room.

Eilish, of course, is a huge Justin Bieber fan, and the pair finally met at Coachella earlier this year.

The original "bad guy," which currently sits at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, appears on Eilish's debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

