Billie Eilish recalls how she felt meeting her first fan

Billie Eilish looked back at her start in the music industry and how it felt meeting the first person who waited outside for one of her concerts.

Appearing Monday on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Grammy winner recalled her first-ever headlining show, which was in London. It was a full-circle moment as Billie had just wrapped headlining the massive Glastonbury music festival.

“I was 15,” Billie reminisced. “I remember pulling up to the venue, and…There was this girl standing outside and she was with her mom and I was like, ‘What are they doing here? Like, who is that?'”

“I opened the door and she looked at me and she looked so happy and surprised,” the 20-year-old explained. “She was the first ever person to stand in a line to meet me, ever, in my life.”

Billie added she gave the fan “the biggest hug” and almost bawled when the crowd of about 130 fans sang along with her to “Ocean Eyes,” her first song. The “Happier Than Ever” singer reflected on how much things have changed since that “magical” moment.

Billie said she spent hours interacting with everyone who had gone to the show, which she admits is something she can never do now, as she’s gone from tiny venues to sold-out stadiums. “I really miss meeting everyone,” she confessed.

Billie also debunked the rumor Queen Elizabeth II watched her performance at Glastonbury. “That is not the Queen,” she said while looking at an older woman in the crowd who was dressed incognito. “I would be thrilled if it was.”

