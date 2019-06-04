Billie Eilish reacts to Britney Spears dancing to "bad guy" with a snake

ABC/Rady HolmesRemember back in 2001, when Britney Spears danced with a live snake on the MTV VMAs while singing "I'm a Slave 4 U?" Well, Billie Eilish was born just a few months after that happened -- and she's now inspired Britney to revisit that performance.

Britney posted a video of herself on Instagram, dancing wildly to Billie's hit "bad guy" while holding a stuffed snake. "Great song !! It made me pick up another [snake emoji]," Britney captioned the clip.

In the comments section, Billie responded with one word: "OMG."

Britney recently returned to Instagram, posting a number of videos and photos, including one clip where she refuted haters who've accused her team of posting old videos and passing them off as new ones.

"For those of you who don't think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday," she said in the video. "So, you're wrong, but I hope you like it."

