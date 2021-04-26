Billie Eilish previews new song, “Happier Than Ever”

ABC

Billie Eilish fans are about to be “Happier Than Ever.”

That appears to be the title of an upcoming new song from the “bad guy” star. In a tweet Monday, Eilish posted the phrase along a 15-second clip of the tune, in which she sings, “When I’m away from you, I’m happier than ever.”

The song preview is accompanied by a video clip which shows the newly-blonde Eilish sitting in a peach-colored room.

Eilish previously performed a snippet of “Happier Than Ever” in her Apple TV+ documentary The World’s a Little Blurry, which premiered in February.

Last week, Eilish teased that “things are comingggg,” which fans hoped meant the announcement of her highly anticipated sophomore album, the follow-up to 2019’s WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Over the past year-and-a-half, Billie’s released the new songs “everything i wanted,” “my future” and “Therefore I Am,” as well as her James Bond theme “No Time to Die.”