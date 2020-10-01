Billie Eilish premieres video for James Bond theme song, "No Time to Die"

Darkroom/Interscope Records

Billie Eilish has premiered the video for “No Time to Die,” the theme to the new James Bond movie of the same name.

The stylish clip features black-and-white footage of Eilish singing into a lone microphone, cut with clips from upcoming film. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” Eilish says. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor.”

Eilish first released “No Time to Die” back in February, before the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She recorded it with her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas. The track also features orchestration from composer Hans Zimmer and guitar work from The Smiths‘ Johnny Marr.

No Time to Die the movie, which marks Daniel Craig‘s final outing as 007, is set to hit theaters in November.

Eilish, Finneas and Craig will all appear on Monday’s episode of NBC’s The Tonight Show to celebrate “James Bond Day.”

By Josh Johnson

