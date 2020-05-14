Billie Eilish postpones all 2020 tour dates

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LABillie Eilish has postponed all of her 2020 tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all dates on Billie's WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR have been postponed," reads a statement posted to the "bad guy" singer's Twitter. "All dates are proactively being rescheduled."

"As soon as dates are finalized, Billie will share the updated schedule and all tickets will be honored accordingly," the statement continues. "Thank you for understanding. Stay safe, and stay home."

Eilish had been scheduled to kick off a tour of Mexico and South America at the end of May, followed by a summer run through Europe and a trip to Asia in August and September.

In March, Eilish was able to play three shows on her U.S. arena tour before having to postpone the rest of the trek.

For all ticket info, visit BillieEilish.com.

