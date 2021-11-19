Billie Eilish pokes fun at her younger self: “Nothing will ever top that 2019 ego”

ABC/Randy Holmes

With 2021 coming to a close, Billie Eilish is about to sit down and reflect on another year gone by with her fifth annual “Same Interview” with Vanity Fair.

The outlet has been asking Billie the same questions since 2017 and comparing her new answers to what she said previously, allowing both us and the singer to see how much she’s changed.

Vanity Fair teased the upcoming interview on Friday, which shows Billie joking about the seemingly endless confidence she oozed back in 2019. Billie grinned when looking back at what her 17-year-old self, who was basking in the success of her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, had to say about confidence.

The then black-and-green-haired singer remarked, “I am, for sure, a billion times more confident than both of those years [2017 and 2018.] I feel like I’m probably the most confident I’ve ever been in my life!”

The now-platinum blonde. 19-year-old Billie took a moment to digest her younger self’s answer before deadpanning, “It’s true… Nothing will ever top that 2019 ego.” The Grammy-winner continued with a laugh, “I was feeling myself, that is for sure.”

She went onto explain why that was, saying, “It’s because I had been miserable for so long, that I finally wasn’t and I just never shut up about it.”

As for how she feels presently, Eilish says she’s “been good” because “I’m starting to have an adulthood, which is new for me.”

Catch the full interview when it premieres on Vanity Fair‘s YouTube channel on November 30.

