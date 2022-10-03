Billie Eilish performs “Therefore I Am” & “I Didn’t Change My Number” in clips from London concert stream

Courtesy Apple Music

Last Friday, Billie Eilish streamed her triumphant concert at London’s O2 Arena on Apple Music. In case you missed the virtual festivities, or want to relive the fun, Apple Music has premiered two clips from the performance.

The clips include renditions of the Happier Than Ever tracks “Therefore I Am” and “I Didn’t Change My Number.” You can watch both performances streaming now on YouTube.

Apple Music has also released an EP featuring six selections from the London set.

The stream coincided with the final scheduled date of Eilish’s Happier Than Ever world tour, which concluded Friday in Australia.

﻿(“I Didn’t Change My Number” video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿﻿

