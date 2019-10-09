Billie Eilish performing at UNICEF Masquerade Ball benefit concert

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesBillie Eilish will headline the 2019 UNICEF Masquerade Ball charity concert, held October 26 in Los Angeles.

The annual event -- hosted by the UNICEF Next Generation division, made up of philanthropists in their 20s and 30s -- will feature a "special acoustic performance" from Eilish, according to Billboard.

In a statement to Billboard, UNICEF Next Generation managing director and founder Casey Rotter says, "For Billie Eilish, the definition of influence in our culture, to lend her voice to our landmark fundraising event is a dream come true."

"We are so grateful to combine Billie's fierce and unforgettable style with UNICEF's mission of doing whatever it takes for children everywhere," the statement continues.

Ironically, the 17-year-old Eilish wouldn't be able to attend the Masquerade Ball if she wasn't performing, since the event is open only to those age 21 and over.

For more info, visit UNICEFMasqLA.org.

