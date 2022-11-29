Billie Eilish opens up about relationship with Jesse Rutherford: “It’s really cool and I’m really excited”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish took her fans down memory lane again with her sixth annual Vanity Fair “Same Interview” segment, where she reflects on how much she’s changed over the past year.

One of her biggest differences is her relationship with The Neighbourhood‘s Jesse Rutherford. She opened up about her exciting love life, saying, “It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it.”

She explained that this romance is a big win for her. “I managed to get my way, to a point in my life, where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his a**! Are you kidding me? Can we just [clapping] round of applause for me?,” she cheekily answered. “Jesse Rutherford, everyone!”

Continued Billie, “I pulled his a**. All me! I did that s***. I locked that motherf***** down.”

The singer also went into what she loves most in a relationship, which she said is “just physical touch.” She explained, “I just need to be touching skin all the time. Touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin related is a big thing for me.”

She also said an important aspect of being in love is having “freedom” and not being “controlled.” By that, she meant, “I want to be trusted and I wanna be able to have space.”

But she also says that “love and attention and equal admiration” are also important to her.

As for her message to her fans, Billie said during the interview, “Trust me. I’m in control. I’m in charge. I know what I’m doing. I’m okay.” Some fans have condemned her romance with Rutherford because of their 11-year age difference.

Billie also revealed that she wants children and is truly happy.

