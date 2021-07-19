Billie Eilish on Britney Spears: “It’s really horrible what a lot of young women have gone through”

Jim Dyson/Redferns

Billie Eilish is reflecting on the pitfalls of fame.

In a Vogue Australia cover story, the conversation with the “Bad Guy” hitmaker turned to pop icon Britney Spears and the visceral treatment she received in the media as a young woman, in addition to the ongoing battle to free herself from a 13-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, that Britney has called “abusive.”

“It’s really, really horrible what a lot of young women have gone through—I mean, to this day,” Billie remarks. “I didn’t have a team that wanted to fu** me over, which is really kind of rare, which [itself] is pretty f**** up. All I have to be is just grateful that I happened to have a good group of people around me that didn’t want to just take advantage of me and do what people have done in the past.”

Billie dropped the live performance video of “Your Power” on Monday, the first in a series of four live videos. “Your Power” is the third single off the superstar’s sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, set for release on July 30.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.