Billie Eilish nearly "pooped her pants" when Britney Spears danced to her music

Billie Eilish‘s stardom means that she’s now reached the point where all her childhood idols know who she is — and she’s having a hard time getting over that fact.

In the latest episode of her Apple Music show me & dad radio, Billie cues up Britney Spears‘ “…Baby One More Time,” and raves about how much she adores the chart-topping Princess of Pop.

“This is, like, an incredible song,” Billie raves. “Dude, this era of Britney was just, like, mind-blowing. Shout-out to Britney, too, because lately, she’s been — or since I was on Instagram, which is weeks ago now — she posted a couple of videos to my songs and I almost pooped my pants. So, I love you, Britney.”

Last week, Britney posted an Instagram video of herself dancing to “bury a friend.” In June, she freestyled to “i love you,” and last year, she danced to “bad guy” with a fake snake.

It’s a full circle moment for Billie, who adds that she “used to dance in the living room to [‘…Baby One More Time’] on my tiny, little, horrible speaker.”

Last year, Billie wore an outfit with Britney’s face on it during a performance, and later told Extra, “Oh God, Britney is such an icon. I love her so much.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.