Billie Eilish named Variety 2019 Hitmaker of the Year; BTS, Ellie Goulding, Ryan Tedder also honorees

ABC/Randy HolmesBillie Eilish has been named Variety's 2019 Hitmaker of the Year.

The "bad guy" singer will be honored with the title at the trade publication's annual Hitmakers Brunch, held December 7 in Los Angeles. Additionally, Eilish will cover the December 4 music issue of Variety, which will feature an exclusive interview and photo shoot with the 17-year-old phenom.

Eilish has certainly earned her Hitmaker of the Year title. Her 2019 chart accomplishments include topping the Billboard Hot 100 with "bad guy" -- thereby ending the record-breaking run of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" -- and setting a record for the most songs by a female artist to simultaneously chart on the Hot 100.

Ellie Goulding, BTS, Swae Lee, Megan Thee Stallion and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder will also be honored at the event.

Ellie will receive the Decade Award for scoring 10 years of hits, from 2010's "Lights" to this year's "Close to Me." The featured performer on that song, Swae Lee, will receive the Crossover Award, thanks to his presence not only on Ellie's hit, but on Post Malone's smash, "Sunflower," and singles by Madonna, Travis Scott, French Montana and more.

BTS will receive the Group of the Year award thanks to their huge stadium tour and top-selling singles. Ryan Tedder will be named Songwriter of the Year for helping to engineer The Jonas Brothers' comeback with "Sucker."

Finally, Meghan Thee Stallion will be named Breakthrough Artist thanks to her buzzy single, "Hot Girl Summer."

