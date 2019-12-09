Billie Eilish named PETA's Best Voice for Animals at 2019 Libby Awards

ABC/Image Group LA

Billie Eilish can't stop winning awards.

The 17-year-old phenom has picked up the Best Voice for Animals prize at PETA's 2019 Libby Awards -- "Libby" is short for "liberation," as in "animal liberation." The organization lauds Eilish for using her social media to raise awareness for animal rights.

In a statement, PETA Senior Director of Youth Programs Marta Holmberg applauds Eilish and the other Libby winners -- who include Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace -- for "showing the world how easy it is to help animals by making kind choices in what we eat, what we wear, and how we entertain ourselves."

The organization is recognizing the celebs for "using their star power to make the world a better place for all species," the statement continues.

Previous Libby winners include Blink-182, Paramore's Hayley Williams, Miley Cyrus, Kesha and AFI's Davey Havok.

In addition to her new Libby Award, Eilish's humongous 2019 has included wins at the American Music Awards, the Apple Music Awards, the MTV VMAs and Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, among many others. She's also up for six awards at the 2020 Grammys.

