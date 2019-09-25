Billie Eilish named one of 'Marie Claire's' 25 Women Changing the Future

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesBillie Eilish is one of Marie Claire’s 25 Women Changing the Future -- and she’s doing it just by being herself.

The singer is named “The Renegade” in the mag’s October issue, and answers some questions about her vision for the music industry going forward.

As for where she would want to see the music industry 25 years from now, in 2044, Billie says she hopes “that people like what they like and not what other people like.” To make that vision a reality, Billie says, “I’ll keep doing what I do.”

She adds that being in a woman in the industry is one of the biggest challenges she faces and that hopefully “that dies down” in the next 25 years.

Billie tells the mag her fans give her hope for the future and that she hopes the legacy she leaves behind is simply: “That doing whatever you want actually works sometimes."

Billie is joined in the issue by environmental activist Greta Thunberg, gymnast Simone Biles, grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi and more.

