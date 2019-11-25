Billie Eilish named 'Billboard' 2019 Woman of the Year

Courtesy of Billboard

Courtesy of BillboardFresh off her double win at Sunday's American Music Awards, Billie Eilish has earned a new title: Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year.

The 17-year-old phenom will receive the honor at Billboard's annual Women in Music Event, held December 12 in Los Angeles.

"Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist," says Hannah Karp, Billboard's Editorial Director.

Karp continues, "Her ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today's society has quickly allowed Billie to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mold for this generation with her electric hair-color and sharp attitude."

Previous Billboard Woman of the Year honorees include Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

Eilish will have even more chances to add to her awards mantel, as she's received six nominations for the 2020 Grammys, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.