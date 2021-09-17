Billie Eilish loves that she “finally” got to do *this* in her Disney+ special

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Billie Eilish‘s Disney+ special, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, is currently streaming, and for Billie, one of the highlights of the project was the fact that she got to perform all the songs from her current album in order — something she says she considers “vitally important.”

“I’ve really always wanted to do a performance piece of a project of mine in order, just because that’s I feel that that’s how albums are supposed to be made and supposed to be listened to,” she tells ABC News. “For my first album and my first EP and this album, it’s always been important to me to make a very, you know, track-by-track album — like, a whole piece.”

She adds, “I always say that it’s, like, vitally important to listen to albums in order, all the way through.”

However, Billie admits that she’s been frustrated in the past by her inability to play her albums front to back in concert.

“Doing a live show, like, a real show for [a] tour or a festival or whatever, you can’t really do that because you have to play the old catalog,” notes Billie. “And you have to have…a kind of range and variety and dynamics and stuff. So it can’t always really be in order.”

“And that, from the beginning of me doing shows, always bothered me, ’cause I wanted it all to be in order,” she declares. “I got to finally do that. And, you know, who knows if I’ll do it again?”

Fans will have to wait until Billie’s Happier Than Ever tour kicks off in February 2022 to see if she’ll try to perform the album in its entirety again. In the meantime, there’s always the Disney+ special.

