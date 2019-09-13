Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi among 2019 'Q' Awards nominees

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesBillie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Ariana Grande are among the nominees for the 2019 Q Awards, handed out by the British music magazine Q.

Billie leads the pack with four nominations, including Best Track for "bad guy," Best Solo Artist, Best Album and the impressively titled Best Act in the World Today. Lewis scored nods in three categories: Best Track for "Somebody You Loved," Best Solo Artist and Best Breakthrough Act.

Ariana’s show at the O2 in London was nominated for Best Live Performance, while Lizzo’s “Juice” was nominated in the Best Track category.

The 2019 Q Awards take place October 16 in London. To view the full list of nominees, visit QtheMusic.com.

