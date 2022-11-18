Billie Eilish, Joe Jonas, Olivia Rodrigo and more to perform at Sunday’s ‘Venture Into Cures’ fundraiser

ABC

The third annual Venture Into Cures online benefit streaming event is this Sunday, and artists like Billie Eilish and Joe Jonas will be on hand to help raise money.

The online fundraiser will support people and families affected by epidermolysis bullosa, known as EB. Mayo Clinic describes it as a rare genetic skin disorder. Those with EB are born with fragile skin that blisters in response to minor injuries. There is no cure.

In addition to Billie and Joe, Macklemore, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, FINNEAS, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Red Hot Chili Peppers will be part of the lineup to serve as speakers and performers. They will be joined by celebrities such as Tom Holland, Venus Williams, Jennifer Garner, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Kermit the Frog, Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Emma Watson and Keanu Reeves.

Olivia took to her Instagram Story to encourage her fans to watch. “We’re on a mission to cure EB and with your support, we will find a cure,” she said.

The Venture Into Cures benefit was organized in 2020 by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and his wife, Jill. The couple also co-founded EB Research Partnership in 2010. The organization has raised over $40 million for research.

The ceremony streams on the official Venture Into Cures website on Sunday, November 20, at 4 p.m, ET.

